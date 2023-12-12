Rocky Top’s Coal Creek Miners Museum

Jim Miller

Rocky Top’s Coal Creek Miners Museum got a big boost in its quest to open the
second floor of the facility with the notification that it has been awarded a
$50,000 grant from the state of Tennessee to help with the expenses.
In October, the museum began a campaign selling bricks to donors to raise
money for additions and improvements to the facility, including adding a second
floor of exhibits. The grant from the state, awarded through a program of the
Tennessee State Museum, will allow the Miners Museum to add heating and air
conditioning, along with ADA-compliant restrooms, to the second floor,
according to an announcement by the state museum.

