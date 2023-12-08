Come join your friends and neighbors as we create wreaths to be used in
decorating the City of Norris. The annual Greens Party is from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
on Thursday, December 7th, at the Community Building gym. Hot drinks and
refreshments will be on hand. Everyone is welcome! Wreath forms and bows
are provided for the city wreaths. There will be greenery for all. Bring gloves and
clippers for your own use. If you wish to make a wreath for your home, bring
your own wreath form and bow.
Make a Wreath
