Come join your friends and neighbors as we create wreaths to be used in

decorating the City of Norris. The annual Greens Party is from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

on Thursday, December 7th, at the Community Building gym. Hot drinks and

refreshments will be on hand. Everyone is welcome! Wreath forms and bows

are provided for the city wreaths. There will be greenery for all. Bring gloves and

clippers for your own use. If you wish to make a wreath for your home, bring

your own wreath form and bow.

