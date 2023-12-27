Joshua Lee Carden

August 16, 2001 – December 21, 2023

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. – Matthew 5:8

Our beloved Joshua left us to go be with Jesus on December 21, 2023. Our hearts are broken, and we already miss him more than mere words can express, but we take great comfort in knowing without a doubt that he is indeed with Jesus, and we will see him again! Joshua was a member of Park West Church in Knoxville, and his faith and family were the two most important things in his life!

Joshua was a lifelong resident of Clinton. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leo Carden of Clinton.

He is survived by his parents Tim and Wanda Carden and his devoted older brother (and best friend) Christopher Carden all of Clinton; his grandmother Mary Lou Carden and grandparents Donnie and Dot Daugherty all of Clinton; his Uncle Leroy and Aunt Tanya Miller of Johnson City; his Uncle Glen and Aunt Tisa Liford of Clinton; his Aunt Cheryl Daugherty and his Cousin Victoria Daugherty of Clinton.

Joshua loved and appreciated the small and simple things of life! He enjoyed being outdoors and doing outdoor activities. He loved classic cars and trucks, especially square body trucks. He was an amazing and talented mechanic. He had a God given natural ability to work on engines, and that was how he loved to spend his spare time.

Joshua loved with a pure and innocent heart. He had the heart of a servant and selflessly cared for those he loved. He consistently strived to live life with a positive attitude, and his witty sense of humor made us laugh every day!

Our lives will never be the same, and our hearts will forever long for the day we are reunited with him.

Matthew 10 International Ministry was very important to Joshua. This ministry does wonderful and awesome work for the Kingdom of God. Joshua had plans of being involved with this ministry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made in honor of Joshua and his memory to Matthew 10 International Ministry. https://www.matthew10.com/joshua

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, December 27th from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm with a service held at 3:00 pm. Bart Elkins officiating. A procession will immediately follow to Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton, where a burial service will be held.

Pallbearers:

Tim Carden (Father)

Christopher Carden (Brother)

Glen Liford (Uncle)

Jason Childs (Friend)

John Nikitas (Friend)

Daniel Gentry (Friend)