Houston Mayson Duncan age 79

Jim Miller 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 27 Views

Houston Mayson Duncan age 79, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on December 17, 2023 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. He was born in Briceville, Tennessee on August 28, 1944 to the late Melvin Duncan and Martha Harness. He was a welder for Y-12 and he loved animals, woodworking, and an avid football fan. Houston is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Martha, Brothers Lawrence Duncan, Joe Duncan, sisters Sadie Jeans and Gladys Fately. He is survived by:

Wife                Cynthia Duncan

Daughters       Stacy Guinn & Stephen

                        Sonya Cox & Jamie

Sister               Nellie Allen

A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral: 7:00PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating

Graveside: Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for a 2:00PM interment with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.  

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Alma Jean Fraker, age 86

Alma Jean Fraker, age 86 died peacefully on December 10, 2023, at Diversicare, Oak Ridge, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.