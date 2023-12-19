Houston Mayson Duncan age 79, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on December 17, 2023 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. He was born in Briceville, Tennessee on August 28, 1944 to the late Melvin Duncan and Martha Harness. He was a welder for Y-12 and he loved animals, woodworking, and an avid football fan. Houston is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Martha, Brothers Lawrence Duncan, Joe Duncan, sisters Sadie Jeans and Gladys Fately. He is survived by:

Wife Cynthia Duncan

Daughters Stacy Guinn & Stephen

Sonya Cox & Jamie

Sister Nellie Allen

A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral: 7:00PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating

Graveside: Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for a 2:00PM interment with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.