t is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Ernest Ross, a beloved husband, father, and veteran who passed away peacefully on December 3, 2023, in Oak Ridge, TN surrounded by family. George was born on July 2, 1945, in Franklin, NJ, to George and Elizabeth Ross.

George was a hardworking and skilled construction worker for most of his life and later a treasured custodian at Grand Oaks Elementary School until retirement in 2018. He was known for his dedication to his work, which was only matched by his commitment to his family. George was a kind and generous soul, known for his loving nature and willingness to lend a helping hand. George was a proud Vietnam veteran who served his country with honor and courage. He was a man of great integrity and character, and his military service was just one example of his commitment to his country. In addition to his military service, George built a home filled with warmth and love. He had a passion for the simple joys in life, including feeding the deer and turkeys in his backyard, meticulously mowing the lawn, playing cards, attending church, and traveling to create everlasting memories with his family.

George is survived by his beloved wife Judy, their daughters Clarisa (James) Crawford and Skyler (Michael) Landon. He is also remembered fondly by his siblings Barbara, Edward, Wayne (Nanci), Vance (Nancy), Marlene (Michael), and Durwin, as well as sisters-in-law, Helen, Maryann, and Diane, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, George and Elizabeth Ross, siblings Velma, Robert, Uldine, Audrey, Horace, Valerie, and Kevin. A celebration of George’s life will be held on December 9, 2023, at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN. The service will begin at 1:00 pm with a repass immediately thereafter, and all are welcome to attend. Interment with military honors will be scheduled at a later date.

George’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He was a man with a heart full of love and humor and his legacy will continue to inspire us all. May he rest in peace.