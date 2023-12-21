Edna Mae Jones Cox, age 82, of Kingston went to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 21, 2023. She was born March 25, 1941 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Russ & Nell Chinn. She taught school for 33 years which she dearly loved and was awarded ‘Teacher of the Year’ and ‘Who’s Who’ while teaching at Midway Elementary School. Edna was a long time member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. Preceded in death by her husband, Naaman L. Cox; her parents and brothers, Dan, Joe, Paul and Thurman.

She is survived by her daughter, Merendia Caldwell & husband, Mike of Kingston; her son, Anthony Cox & wife, Bonnie of Harriman; grandson, Joseph Caldwell of Kingston; brothers-in-law, Howard Cox & wife, Betty of Kingston, Clifford Cox of Ft. Walton, Florida and Edmon Cox & wife, Linda of Williamsburg, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Ada Davis & husband, Joe of Harriman; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Jamestown Assisted Living for all their compassionate care and kindness shown to their mother while in their care.

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 5:00 pm, Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service to follow the visitation at 5:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Matthew Hall officiating. A private interment will take place at Roane Memorial Gardens.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna Mae (Jones) Cox, please visit our floral store.