People selling products and services door to door in Norris would be strictly

limited and regulated under a new ordinance approved by the City Council on

first reading last week. The measure, Ordinance 663, still must be given a public

hearing, and then be approved on second and final reading before it can take

effect. Council members scheduled the hearing for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8, just prior to

the City Council meeting at 6 p.m., when the ordinance will be considered on

second reading. Under the ordinance, most commercial door-to-door

solicitation without invitation by the property owner or occupant would not be

allowed. Exceptions are made for nonprofit organizations, including religious

activities, and political campaigns.

