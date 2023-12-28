People selling products and services door to door in Norris would be strictly
limited and regulated under a new ordinance approved by the City Council on
first reading last week. The measure, Ordinance 663, still must be given a public
hearing, and then be approved on second and final reading before it can take
effect. Council members scheduled the hearing for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8, just prior to
the City Council meeting at 6 p.m., when the ordinance will be considered on
second reading. Under the ordinance, most commercial door-to-door
solicitation without invitation by the property owner or occupant would not be
allowed. Exceptions are made for nonprofit organizations, including religious
activities, and political campaigns.
Door to Door in Norris
