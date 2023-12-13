Newmarket fire and rescue at 934 West old AJ Highway in Newmarket Tennessee announces their Christmas dance Saturday, December 16th, 7 to 10 PM admission is only five dollars Santa Claus will be there Sparky and treats for the kids. A free ham door prize will be given away .New market fire and rescue Christmas dance at 934 West old AJ. Highway in Newmarket Tennessee Saturday, Dec 16.
Check Also
Anderson County Senior Center Christmas Party
The Anderson County Senior Center Christmas party is going to be at the Clinton Community …