Brenda Franklin, age 73

Jim Miller 15 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

Brenda Franklin, age 73, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 19, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in Special Education. She worked many years as a Special Ed teacher for various school systems and loved all of her students. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Preceded in death by her parents, James Burl & Geneva Irene Brown Franklin.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 48 years William “Scott” Parkhurst of Kingston

Sons Nathan Franklin Parkhurst & wife, Jenny of Knoxville

Jacob Franklin Parkhurst of Knoxville

Grandchildren Caleb Parkhurst, Noah Parkhurst, and Jasper Parkhurst

Sister Debbie Green & husband, Dennis of Livonia, MI

Niece & Nephew Emily and Landen

Several extended family members and friends who will miss her greatly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

