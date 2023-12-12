Alma Jean Fraker, age 86 died peacefully on December 10, 2023, at Diversicare, Oak Ridge, TN. She grew up in the Claxton Community and lived in the old homeplace. Her greatest joy was being with her eight siblings and doing things for them. When she was healthier, she attended Bishopville Baptist Church. Her other interests were cooking for her family and going to flea markets. Preceded in death by her parents George and Nora Childress Fraker. Siblings, Robert Fraker, Clyde Fraker, Dorothy Ogle and husband Rev. Harold Ogle, Glen Fraker and wife Elizabeth, Ross Fraker and wife Jean, Ralph Fraker, Wanda McMahan and husband Jack, Mary Jane Morgan and husband Jack and special friend Bobby Walker. Surviving her are special niece Karen Ogle Cole and husband Roy, and nephew Danny Ogle and wife Annette. She is survived by several more nieces and nephews. Sister-in-laws Deltha Fraker and Betty Fraker. We are very thankful for the care which was given to our Aunt Jean by the staff at Diversicare.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 6:00-7:00 pm with funeral service at 7:00 pm with Bro. Steve McDonald officiating, interment will be on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Zion Baptist Church in Claxton.

