Zetella “Zee” Lee Keene

Jim Miller 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Zetella “Zee” Lee Keene

Kingston, Tennessee

Zetella “Zee” Lee Keene, age 88, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born April 25, 1935 in Franklin, Tennessee and was of the Church of Christ faith. Zee enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was also a great animal lover. She enjoyed being a caregiver as long as her health permitted. Zee loved her family and enjoyed many trips with them. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Keene; sons, Steve & Freddie LeMay; parents, Joe & Margaret Barnes Tucker; brothers, Paul Crosser, Bill Crosser, and Jim Tucker; sister, Shirley Crosser.

SURVIVORS

Children Paula Pruett & husband, Ken of Pikeville

Sharon Elser of San Rafel, CA

Kenneth “Scooter” Keene of Kingston

Kim Wallace & husband, Ervin of Bradyville

Terry Wayne LeMay & wife, Gail of Springfield

Teresa Williams of Vancouver, WA

17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandson

Sister Beverly Watkins of Thompson Station

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Father Ricky McGowan presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Jimmy A Holder, 74

Jimmy A Holder, 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 6th, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.