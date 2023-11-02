Officials with the national nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America (WAA) have announced that Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road, has once again joined in the mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach” people about veterans, their service and what it means for the country.

The Memorial Park is the official location for the 2023 Wreaths Across America ceremony in Anderson County. Donations are needed to purchase wreaths.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, as well as teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for Americans to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 16, – with more than 2 million volunteers coming together across the country. The Oak Ridge ceremony will begin at noon Dec. 16.

The goal for Oak Ridge Memorial Park is to raise enough funds to place 1,230 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the nation’s freedoms never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration. It is a great way to educate children or grandchildren about the importance of honoring and respecting veterans.

This year’s theme is “Serve and Succeed.” The inspiration for this year’s theme came from the need to stress the importance of service and the positive ways it can impact lives. Oak Ridge has had it’s share of amazing people who selflessly gave of their time and lives to not only fight for our freedom, but to work in a location dedicated to protecting those freedoms on a daily basis. The movement also encourages youth to get involved in their own communities to serve in small ways that can make a big impact.

Donate to purchase wreaths

The Oak Ridge High School Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) will be set up on two weekends to help collect funds to purchase the remaining 750 wreaths needed for the 2023 ceremony. They will be at the Oak Ridge Walmart this weekend, Oct. 27-29, and at the Oak Ridge Food City Nov. 3-5. All donations will be used to purchase the remaining wreaths. Each wreath cost $17 this year

Another way to sponsor wreaths is at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park’s “Wreaths Across America” website at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/TNORMP , where you can purchase several wreaths at one time. It is a great project for a family, group of friends or co-workers to do as a way of honoring those who have sacrificed to protect our freedom. All wreaths must be purchased by Nov. 29 in order to guarantee they are shipped to the correct locations.

“We are forever grateful for the supporters and volunteers who dedicate their time and effort to fulfill our mission each year, and are especially grateful for the hard work of our NJROTC cadets,” said Eddie Lindsey, Oak Ridge location coordinator for Wreaths Across America. “The Oak Ridge and Anderson County communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

For more information on how to volunteer to help place wreaths at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, visit: www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/TNORMP . National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people and all ages.