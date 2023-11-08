Wildfire update

The wildfire near Rocky Top, Tennessee, that was first reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday, has now burned 397 acres but is estimated to be 95-percent contained.

That’s according to information provided to the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

“Without the help from our municipal and volunteer fire departments, and the local firefighting personnel who have responded in the last few days, 52 homes and 43 outbuildings could have been impacted by this wildfire,” Anderson County EMA Director Brice Kidwell said early Wednesday afternoon.

As of now, none of those structures near the wildfire have been lost.

With winds sustained at 5 to 10 mph today, and higher gusts expected, firefighters with the state forestry division are continuing to fight the blaze, monitor fire lines, and reinforce the lines they’ve already dug to help contain the fire.

Kidwell said newly fallen leaves and wind gusts are challenging the forestry team’s efforts.

“We strongly encourage citizens not to burn any leaves or anything else outdoors at this time,” Kidwell said.