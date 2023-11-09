Wildfire Update

As of mid-morning Thursday, the Rocky Top, Tennessee, area wildfire still is sitting at 397 acres and is at 100-percent containment, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Forestry crews have remained on scene to continue clearing lines of the fall foliage that has fallen to the ground. The forestry crews estimate that they have cut roughly 5.1 miles of fire line around this wildfire since it was first reported Saturday evening.

“Our firefighters, whether they are from our local volunteer or municipal departments, as well as the crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry, have played a very important role in efforts to contain this wildfire and, most importantly, to protect the properties and lives of so many of our residents. Without the dedication and hard work of each of them, 52 homes and 43 outbuildings could have been lost to this blaze,” Leean Tupper, public information officer for Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, said. “We want to thank all of those who have worked so tirelessly to ensure that our community is safe and to bring this wildfire under control,” she said.

Anderson County Emergency Management Agency strongly encourages all residents to refrain from burning any outside debris, utilizing outdoor gas or charcoal grills, or starting campfires or bonfires. The Tennessee Division of Forestry currently is not issuing any burn permits.

Some rain showers are forecast for the area overnight Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.