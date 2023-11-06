FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 11:30 a.m. update – 11/6/2023

Tennessee Division of Forestry officials are estimating the wildfire overlooking Rocky Top, Tennessee, is still about 160 acres and 40-percent contained, as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The wildfire was first reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday on the ridge overlooking Rocky Top near Scott Brogan Lane.

“Forestry is back on scene this morning, and they are reinforcing the fire lines. Their lines held very well last night,” Anderson County Emergency Management Agency Director Brice Kidwell said late Monday morning.

Kidwell said smoke from the wildfire “probably will be lingering over the area for the next few days.”

Some rain is forecast later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Kidwell said Monday morning that the Tennessee Division of Forestry had released local fire agencies from the scene of the Rocky Top area wildfire. However, local agencies are still keeping a close eye on the area, according to Kidwell.