The Annual Christmas Gala

Saturday December 9th at 730pm

Kerbela Shrine, 315 Mimosa Avenue Knoxville TN 37920

Kerbela Shrine 2023 adds a new holiday opportunity with the Annual Christmas Gala!

The Annual Gala is an absolute “Formal Event” that allows us to break out the gowns, tuxes and party for a great charity!

Saturday December 9th you will experience an amazing networking opportunity along with: Live Jazz Music, Silent Auction, Door Prizes, Heavy Hors D’Oeuvres along with a cash bar.

100% of The Annual Christmas Gala’s funds raised will benefit children served by Shriners.

In Knoxville for over 100 years Kerbela has been a positive participant in the community while serving the families and children in need.

Now is your opportunity to help Kerbela, help the children by getting all polished / dressed up and step out.

25$ per person

50$ per couple

250$ for a table of eight.

Corporate sponsors and corporate donations are encouraged and appreciated….!

Here is how:

Email- office@kerbelashriners.org

Call- 865-573-1901

Online- kerbelashriners.org

***Please contact Kerbela Shrine public relations representative George Bove for interview or promotions. Call 865-313-0991 or email evobg13@gmail.com