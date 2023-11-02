Taylor William Hinkel, age 22

With great sadness, we announce the death of our beloved brother, son, fiancé and friend Taylor William Hinkel, aged 22, on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Taylor was born on June 21, 2001, in Knoxville, TN. Throughout his life, he was inquisitive and adventurous. As a child, he would spend hours launching rockets, and building model Lego sets. He once said “he liked to break things” and was always taking apart devices just to know how they worked. He was always willing to explore the woods and creeks near this family’s home with his brother and neighborhood friends and was always happy to be pushed down the bumpy hills and roads on the latest scooter, bike, or other set of wheels. He was a lifelong video game enthusiast, meeting and playing with friends he made online, and was eager to explore the possibilities from virtual reality–of which he was a proud early user.

He became just as fascinated about the world, history, and people. He graduated from L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville in 2019. In high school, he canvassed and worked on political campaigns and volunteered as a tutor. He then attended Georgetown University in Qatar from which he graduated in May 2023 with a degree in International Politics and became proficient in Arabic. At university, he worked in the offices of Executive and Professional Education as a Program Coordinator and as a research assistant.

He is remembered most for his deep care and for the kindness that he provided to everyone he met. He had an astounding ability to relate to people on their level and empathize with them no matter what. His ability to connect has provided unforgettable and immeasurable love and support to people all over the world.

He is survived by his fiancé Raina Islam, his father Theodore Neal Hinkel, his mother Karen Hope Hinkel, and his brother Tanner Neal Hinkel along with the people from all over the world whose lives he touched.

Family and friends will hold a visitation on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Holly Gamble Funeral Home located at 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. Attendees are encouraged to bring special stories or memories to share in their memory and come as they are.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to be made to support the 988 Suicide Prevention & Crisis Lifeline at https://988lifeline.org/donate/

Or to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital at https://www.etch.com/ways-to-give/make-a-donation/

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com