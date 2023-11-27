Shirley Kay Rollins, age 69, of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Thursday, November 23 rd 2023 at

Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She and her late husband Roy Rollins enjoyed spending time

at Norris Lake cruising in their boat. Shirley was involved in the Moose Lodge for many years and loved

to play bingo with her friends. She was an avid animal lover and rescued many abused and neglected

dogs.

Along with her husband Roy Rollins she is preceded in death by her son Gary Dale White; and brother

Bryan Vowell.

She is survived by her father JC Vowell; mother Grace Ellis; brother, Dennis Miller and wife Janice of

Rocky, TN, and Greg Miller of Clinton, TN; sister Gwen Lane; aunts, Ruth Daugherty, and Kathy Brooks;

Uncle Roger Brooks. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Shirley’s visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, November 29 th 2023 from 1:00pm to

2:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service following at 2:00pm. Her interment will

follow her funeral service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Shirley Kay Rollins.

