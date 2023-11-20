Shirley Hutchison Tipton was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Shirley’s life did not come to an end with her death. Shirley passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Shirley retired after a 27-year career in the Knox County Criminal Court Clerks Office. In retirement, Shirley spent years volunteering with the American Red Cross serving many people throughout the United States during multiple natural disasters. However, her greatest joy was loving her family.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Bessie Wyrick; parents Claude Hutchison and Imogene Skinner; special aunt, Geraldine Foust; and her beloved pets, Wiggles the dog and Skipper the horse.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband Fred Tipton; daughter, Stephanie McClain; stepchildren, Suzanne Flatford, Laura Guyton, and Jason Tipton; her beloved grandchildren Dalton James, Kennedy Stroup, Dillon James, Katelyn, Scott, Emily and Natalie Flatford, Mackenzie and Logan Guyton, and Brennan and Graelynn Tipton. She was blessed with her great-grandchildren, Beau and Leo James, and Phil McClain.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 20, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm with a memorial service at 7pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home 621 South Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, TN 37716.