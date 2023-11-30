Senior Citizens Holiday Reception set for December 8

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (November 28, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Senior Center will hold its Holiday

Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic

Center gymnasium at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Come join us for a light, boxed lunch consisting of chips, cookies, and a choice of either egg

salad, chicken salad or pimento cheese sandwich.

The Senior Center’s own Golden Eagles will be playing live Christmas music beginning at 11

a.m. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and door prizes will be given away during that time. Bingo

will be after lunch for those who want to stay and play.

There is no cost for this event, but tickets are required for entry. Participants can obtain a ticket

by calling the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 by December 4 to pre-register.

Space is limited so reserve your spot soon!

The event is sponsored by the Oak Ridge Senior Center and made possible by many generous

donations from area businesses.

Like us on Facebook, check our website at oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or give us a call at (865)

425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior

Center and by the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department.

