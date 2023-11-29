Rocky Top sewer rehabilitation

Jim Miller 19 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 46 Views

Rocky Top plans to begin seeking bids this week in the city’s ongoing $4.1
million sewer rehabilitation project, Mayor Kerry Templin said during last
Thursday’s City Council meeting. The city in April received notice of an
additional $1.38 million in assistance to pay for the work, this time an American
Rescue Plan grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and
Conservation. Rocky Top plans to use the new grant to help rehabilitate 33,000
linear feet of sewer lines. The city is among 43 Tennessee communities to share
in the latest round of grants totaling $203.2 million from the state’s ARP fund

