Rocky Top sewer rehabilitation

Rocky Top plans to begin seeking bids this week in the city’s ongoing $4.1

million sewer rehabilitation project, Mayor Kerry Templin said during last

Thursday’s City Council meeting. The city in April received notice of an

additional $1.38 million in assistance to pay for the work, this time an American

Rescue Plan grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and

Conservation. Rocky Top plans to use the new grant to help rehabilitate 33,000

linear feet of sewer lines. The city is among 43 Tennessee communities to share

in the latest round of grants totaling $203.2 million from the state’s ARP fund

