Rocky Top City Council “roadblocks”

The Rocky Top City Council last Thursday (Oct. 19) passed on second and final

reading a new ordinance setting out strict terms for approval of fundraising

events on city streets. That includes “roadblocks” that have normally been used

by nonprofit organizations such as volunteer fire departments and churches.

Passed on first reading during the September council meeting, the new

ordinance now restricts those fundraisers, which also include parades, foot

races, and cycling events, to IRS-registered nonprofit organizations. The

measure limits roadblocks to no more than two each year per organization,

while parades, foot races, and bicycle races are to be allowed only once a year

per group.

