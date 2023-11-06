The Rocky Top City Council last Thursday (Oct. 19) passed on second and final
reading a new ordinance setting out strict terms for approval of fundraising
events on city streets. That includes “roadblocks” that have normally been used
by nonprofit organizations such as volunteer fire departments and churches.
Passed on first reading during the September council meeting, the new
ordinance now restricts those fundraisers, which also include parades, foot
races, and cycling events, to IRS-registered nonprofit organizations. The
measure limits roadblocks to no more than two each year per organization,
while parades, foot races, and bicycle races are to be allowed only once a year
per group.
Rocky Top City Council “roadblocks”
