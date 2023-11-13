Patricia Ann Clark Goss, age 80, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born January 22, 1943 and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Patricia was also a 1961 graduate of Midway High School. She loved spoiling her two grandchildren and cooking for her family. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles Wayne Goss; parents, Ernest & Ella Clark.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Favorite Son-in-law Renea & Ralton Emory of Kingston

Grandchildren Alyssa & Cayden Emory of Kingston



Brothers Doyle Clark & wife, Kathy of Ten Mile

Clarence Clark & wife, Kathy of Sweetwater

Best Friend Betty Thompson of Kingston

Many extended family members and friends





The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Fireside Fellowship Church with celebration of life to follow at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Ralton Emory officiating. Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Edgemon Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.