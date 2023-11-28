Officer Charged

A former Knoxville Police officer has entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges

involving child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography. Dan

Roark appeared in federal court in Knoxville today for an arraignment hearing.

He’s accused of offering a mother in Scott County, Virginia money to send

pictures of her daughter when the girl was as young as five. The judge has ruled

that Roark will remain in custody to ensure the safety of the public.

