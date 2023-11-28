Officer Charged

Jim Miller 21 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 56 Views

A former Knoxville Police officer has entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges
involving child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography. Dan
Roark appeared in federal court in Knoxville today for an arraignment hearing.
He’s accused of offering a mother in Scott County, Virginia money to send
pictures of her daughter when the girl was as young as five. The judge has ruled
that Roark will remain in custody to ensure the safety of the public.

