Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department Winter Athletic Leagues

Jim Miller 43 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department Winter Athletic Leagues

Registration Begins

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 7, 2023) – The City of Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks
Department has opened registration for its 2024 winter basketball and volleyball
leagues.
Registration will close on December 9, 2023.
Men’s basketball will be held on Monday and/or Thursday evenings. The Co-Ed
Volleyball league will be held on Tuesday evenings. The teen basketball (18U) leagues
will be held on Saturday mornings and are open to any teen age 18 or younger that
does not play TSSAA basketball and is currently enrolled in school.
A boys division and a girls division will be offered. All games are tentatively scheduled
to begin the week of January 6, 2024.
Interested teams or individual players may obtain registration information at the front
desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center or by contacting Matt Reece via e-mail at
mreece@oakridgetn.gov.

#

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Medic

WHO:            MEDIC Regional Blood Center WHAT:              Orange and Blue Competition WHEN:             11/13 – 11/17 WHERE:           Donor …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.