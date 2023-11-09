Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department Winter Athletic Leagues

Registration Begins

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 7, 2023) – The City of Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks

Department has opened registration for its 2024 winter basketball and volleyball

leagues.

Registration will close on December 9, 2023.

Men’s basketball will be held on Monday and/or Thursday evenings. The Co-Ed

Volleyball league will be held on Tuesday evenings. The teen basketball (18U) leagues

will be held on Saturday mornings and are open to any teen age 18 or younger that

does not play TSSAA basketball and is currently enrolled in school.

A boys division and a girls division will be offered. All games are tentatively scheduled

to begin the week of January 6, 2024.

Interested teams or individual players may obtain registration information at the front

desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center or by contacting Matt Reece via e-mail at

mreece@oakridgetn.gov.

#