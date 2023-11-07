The City of Oak Ridge will hold a swearing-in ceremony for new City Manager

Randy Hemann at the November 9 Special Called Work Session. The work

session will take place at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers, also known as the

Courtroom, at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building. Hemann and Councilmembers

will discuss objectives for the City following the swearing-in ceremony. As a

reminder, the public can attend City Council Work Sessions, but there is no

opportunity for public comment during the work session. After the meeting is

adjourned, City Manager Randy Hemann will be available to speak with

residents who would like to meet him, share any concerns, and/or talk with and

get to know him

