The City of Oak Ridge will hold a swearing-in ceremony for new City Manager
Randy Hemann at the November 9 Special Called Work Session. The work
session will take place at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers, also known as the
Courtroom, at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building. Hemann and Councilmembers
will discuss objectives for the City following the swearing-in ceremony. As a
reminder, the public can attend City Council Work Sessions, but there is no
opportunity for public comment during the work session. After the meeting is
adjourned, City Manager Randy Hemann will be available to speak with
residents who would like to meet him, share any concerns, and/or talk with and
get to know him
New City Manager
