America Recycles Day,also known as National Recycling Day, is a

national observance in the United States, dedicated to promoting recycling

across the nation. Observed on November 15th every year, the observance is the signature

recycling program of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), the managing and

promoting organization for the holiday. To help make it easier to recycle,

Keep Anderson County Beautiful (KACB) pulled together some information for you.

Recycling can be overwhelming for many. Typical questions are:

What can/can’t be recycled?

2.Where can I recycle?

3.When can I recycle?

4.How do I recycle?

The answers are not the same for everyone:

The hours of all convenience centers are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday

through Saturday, except for Blockhouse Valley Center where Saturday

hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m