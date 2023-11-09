America Recycles Day,also known as National Recycling Day, is a
national observance in the United States, dedicated to promoting recycling
across the nation. Observed on November 15th every year, the observance is the signature
recycling program of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), the managing and
promoting organization for the holiday. To help make it easier to recycle,
Keep Anderson County Beautiful (KACB) pulled together some information for you.
Recycling can be overwhelming for many. Typical questions are:
- What can/can’t be recycled?
2.Where can I recycle?
3.When can I recycle?
4.How do I recycle?
The answers are not the same for everyone:
The hours of all convenience centers are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday
through Saturday, except for Blockhouse Valley Center where Saturday
hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m