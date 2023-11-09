WHO: MEDIC Regional Blood Center

WHAT: Orange and Blue Competition

WHEN: 11/13 – 11/17

WHERE: Donor Centers and Mobile Drives

WHY: MEDIC is once again competing against Kentucky Blood Center in the 38th Orange and Blue Blood Drive. The event runs from November 13th through the 17th and the donor center collecting the most products in five days will take the trophy.

Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, $10 e-gift card, ticket for the

ETCH Fantasy of Trees, and coupons to Smoothie King, Dunkin, Texas

Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Petro’s, and Papa John’s.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 26 hospitals in 23 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

WEBSITE: www.medicblood.org

SOCIAL Facebook: @medicblood

Twitter: @medicblood

Instagram: @medicbloodcenter

#GiveLocalSaveLocal

#GiveBloodGiveLife

#DonateBlood