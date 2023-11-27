Leslie Jeannine Wilson, age 41, of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 21 st 2023 in

Heiskell, TN. She loved spending time with her children and grandbaby whom she is a Nenaw to. She

was very proud of her children. Leslie was so proud to watch her son Jimmy Smallwood graduate from

boot camp from the U.S. Army.

Leslie is preceded in death by her father James Wilson; brother Jimmy Solomon; sister Jamie Maples;

grandparents Billy and Annette Braswell, and Roberta and James T. Wilson.

Leslie is survived by her mother Donna Wilson; sons Jimmie Lashawn Smallwood, and Issakiah Lynn

Smallwood; daughters Demetra Kayann Smallwood, and Lakendra Dalton Smallwood; granddaughter

Paisley Faith Marban; and uncle Billy Braswell Jr.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service from 6:00pm to 8pm Thursday November 30th in the chapel of Jones

Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary LLC. 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

865-457-1515.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Leslie Jeannine Wilson.

