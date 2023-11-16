Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center Collects Record Number of Socks
“Socktober” Event for Community Members in Need was a Major Success!
LaFollette, TN (November 15, 2023) – Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center employees
recently collected socks for “Socktober.” This event is held worldwide for various charities in order to
collect the most sought-after item amongst people experiencing homelessness, socks. This year’s
Tennova event was organized by Ayanle Shimbir, director of food service and donations went to New
Horizon’s outreach ministry and the East Tennessee Office on Aging.
Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center employees rallied
this year and they collected a record 2,170 pairs of new socks for
New Horizons and the East Tennessee Office on Aging to distribute to
individuals and families in our community. Pictured left: Ayanle
Shimbir, Foodservice Director with Chris Thomas, New Horizon’s
Pastor. Pictured below: Ayanle Shimbir with Becky Pierce with the
East Tennessee Office on Aging.
“The generosity and hard work of our employees is heartwarming
and goes beyond this endeavor,” says Mark Cain, CEO, Tennova
Healthcare, LaFollette Medical Center, “They participate in multiple volunteer events throughout the
year, some individually and some as teams. They not only represent their field professionally, but on
their own time they also demonstrate compassion and care for our community.”
Socktober began in October, 2011 by Brad Montague who realized
there was a large homeless population in his hometown in Arkansas.
He wanted to help and researched the needs of the homeless
community. During this research, he learned that socks are donated
the least to homeless shelters. As a result, Brad decided to do
something. He recorded himself singing “Happy Socktober!” as he
handed out pairs of socks to people on the streets, then he shared
these videos on social media. It wasn’t long before Socktober gained
momentum and now participants on all seven continents donate socks to their local shelter.
For more information on our hospitals, please go to Tennova.com
LaFollette Medical Center Collects Record Number of Socks“Socktober”
Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center Collects Record Number of Socks