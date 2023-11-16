Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center Collects Record Number of Socks

“Socktober” Event for Community Members in Need was a Major Success!

LaFollette, TN (November 15, 2023) – Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center employees

recently collected socks for “Socktober.” This event is held worldwide for various charities in order to

collect the most sought-after item amongst people experiencing homelessness, socks. This year’s

Tennova event was organized by Ayanle Shimbir, director of food service and donations went to New

Horizon’s outreach ministry and the East Tennessee Office on Aging.

Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center employees rallied

this year and they collected a record 2,170 pairs of new socks for

New Horizons and the East Tennessee Office on Aging to distribute to

individuals and families in our community. Pictured left: Ayanle

Shimbir, Foodservice Director with Chris Thomas, New Horizon’s

Pastor. Pictured below: Ayanle Shimbir with Becky Pierce with the

East Tennessee Office on Aging.

“The generosity and hard work of our employees is heartwarming

and goes beyond this endeavor,” says Mark Cain, CEO, Tennova

Healthcare, LaFollette Medical Center, “They participate in multiple volunteer events throughout the

year, some individually and some as teams. They not only represent their field professionally, but on

their own time they also demonstrate compassion and care for our community.”

Socktober began in October, 2011 by Brad Montague who realized

there was a large homeless population in his hometown in Arkansas.

He wanted to help and researched the needs of the homeless

community. During this research, he learned that socks are donated

the least to homeless shelters. As a result, Brad decided to do

something. He recorded himself singing “Happy Socktober!” as he

handed out pairs of socks to people on the streets, then he shared

these videos on social media. It wasn’t long before Socktober gained

momentum and now participants on all seven continents donate socks to their local shelter.

