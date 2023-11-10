Junior Reserve Officers’ TrainingCorps Appreciation Day Event

Everyone is invited to attend the second annual Junior Reserve Officers’ Training
Corps Appreciation Day Event scheduled for Monday, November 13th at 10:00
a.m. in front of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, located at 100 N.
Main Street. In the event of inclement weather, the program will move to the
Gymnasium of the Clinton Community Center. Cadets will march in from West
Broad Street onto Main Street, and assemble for the program. Units from
Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air Force JROTC,
and Oak Ridge Navy JROTC will be recognized for their dedication and
outstanding support of the numerous community events where they assist and
participate, such as Veterans Day Parades, Christmas Parades, Veterans
Appreciation Breakfasts, community service, and numerous appearances for
presentation of colors during community events throughout the year.
