Junior Reserve Officers’ TrainingCorps Appreciation Day Event

Everyone is invited to attend the second annual Junior Reserve Officers’ Training

Corps Appreciation Day Event scheduled for Monday, November 13th at 10:00

a.m. in front of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, located at 100 N.

Main Street. In the event of inclement weather, the program will move to the

Gymnasium of the Clinton Community Center. Cadets will march in from West

Broad Street onto Main Street, and assemble for the program. Units from

Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air Force JROTC,

and Oak Ridge Navy JROTC will be recognized for their dedication and

outstanding support of the numerous community events where they assist and

participate, such as Veterans Day Parades, Christmas Parades, Veterans

Appreciation Breakfasts, community service, and numerous appearances for

presentation of colors during community events throughout the year.

