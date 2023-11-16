Joseph Marasco II

Kingston, Tennessee

Joseph Marasco II, age 71, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 6, 1952 in Washington, Pennsylvania and has been a resident of Roane County for the past 48 years. Joseph was a faithful member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church serving in many capacities over the years. He was a very talented musician and had served as church organist for several years. Joseph was also a member of the Gideon’s of Roane County and was also a member of the East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from ORNL as a Patent Agent. He was a proud Italian American and enjoyed food, culture and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. & Teresa Maria Marasco.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 48 years Karen Marasco

Daughter Nikki Marasco & husband, Jay Gluck

Son Eric Marasco & wife, Jessica

Grandson Benton Marasco

Brothers Saverio Marasco

Timothy Marasco & wife, Sally

Brother-in-law Timothy Opfer & wife, Donna

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

The family would like to offer special thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for Joseph during his illness.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lawnville Cemetery with Rev. Dale Watson presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family ask memorial contributions be made to Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.