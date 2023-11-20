Hoyt Franklin McCullough, age 88 of Clinton passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 17, 2023.

He was born June 17, 1935, in Rockwood, Tennessee to the late Frank and Francis McCullough. He served in the US Navy and retired from ORNL. Hoyt was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was a long-time member of Lee Village Baptist Church of Harriman, TN. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, reading, snow skiing, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports.

Hoyt was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, CA McCullough of Rockwood and Ronnie McCullough of Spring City; and sister, Janice Osborne.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Reba Sexton McCullough; daughters, Cheryl McCullough and Linda Chandler & husband Ron; grandsons, Spencer and Conner Chandler; 1 step-grandson, R.D. Chandler; 4 step great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Wanda Oney of Somerset, KY, Norma McCullough of Spring City, and Betty Cloud of Rockwood; brother-in-law, John Osborne.

The family would like to thank all the nurses from PCM and Amedisys Hospice for their care during this time. They would also like to thank the members of their Sunday School Class from Bethel Baptist Church for all the visits and prayers that meant so much to our family.

The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside will immediately follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg at approximately 2:00 pm with Rev. Matt Connon officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

