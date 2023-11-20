Fire Spreads to 328 Acers in Anderson County

The Windrock Mountain fire that was first reported Thursday evening to emergency officials has grown to an estimated 328 acres in size, and it is 95-percent contained, according to the Tennessee Department for Forestry.

“Forestry is asking any people who might be in the area of the G1-G2 trail to use extreme caution,” Anderson County Emergency Management Director Brice Kidwell said. “Winds are predicted to increase today and, with the mountain’s terrain being altered by this fire, any high winds could uproot some trees in that area.”

With high winds expected, it is possible that smoke from the fire could be more visible.

Some rain is forecast for our area Monday night into Tuesday, which could help fire-fighting efforts. The East Tennessee area, including parts of Anderson County, is in an exceptional drought period with very little rain in the past few months.

Anderson County residents are strongly urged to not do outdoor burning of any kind, including dropping used cigarette butts on the ground.