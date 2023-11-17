OLIVER SPRINGS-At approximately 8:13 p.m., Thursday, Marlow Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple reports of brush fires in the areas of Windrock Road, Frost Bottom Road, and Stoney Flat Lane.

Upon arriving on the scene, first responders determined it was one fire seen from multiple areas. The fire was located between trail G2 and Trail G9. Crews from Marlow VFD, Oliver Springs Fire Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, Briceville VFD, the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and Anderson County Emergency Management Agency responded as well.

Crews were on scene throughout the night to keep a close eye on the fire and to ensure that it did not break the natural containment lines of the trails.

Division of Forestry estimates this fire is approximately 130 acres in size with 40-percent containment.

“Forestry plans to implement some fire lines while still utilizing the natural fire breaks of the trails,” Anderson County EMA Director Brice Kidwell said. “They do plan on back-burning at some point today, if the weather permits, so there could be an uptick in smoke.

“We ask that residents please keep in mind that we may receive rain but nothing significant enough that would allow them to burn any outdoor debris.”

No structures have been in danger and no injuries have been reported.