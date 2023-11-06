Fire

Jim Miller 4 hours ago

A 500 acre wildfire in northwest Anderson County is approximately 80%
contained according to state and county officials. Sunday evening, the
Tennessee Department of Forestry reported that a wildfire in the New River and
Tioga area was 500 acres in size and 80% contained. In the process of
containing the fire Sunday, there was a break in the fire line that crews had set
up around 2 p.m., according to Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Department
of Forestry. He said crews are not trusting their lines to call the fire fully
contained and that they will be back Monday to reinforce the lines that are in
place.

