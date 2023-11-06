A 500 acre wildfire in northwest Anderson County is approximately 80%

contained according to state and county officials. Sunday evening, the

Tennessee Department of Forestry reported that a wildfire in the New River and

Tioga area was 500 acres in size and 80% contained. In the process of

containing the fire Sunday, there was a break in the fire line that crews had set

up around 2 p.m., according to Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Department

of Forestry. He said crews are not trusting their lines to call the fire fully

contained and that they will be back Monday to reinforce the lines that are in

place.

Related