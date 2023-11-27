Family Needs Help After Devastating House Fire

A house fire on Thanksgiving Day in Campbell County has devastated a local family. The Go Fund Me is linked below. Locally, Sidelines Bar and Grill is also accepting donations on behalf of Chris Puckett and family, he was employed there. 

Size information. 

Chris is a size 32-32 in jeans n m/l in shirts 

7-8 for a girl 

6-7 for a boy 

2t-3t for a boy 

2t-3t for a girl 

Size 6/7 dippers  wipes 

Shoes 

for a girl is 2 

For a boy is 13 

For a boy is 10 

For a baby girl is 5

From the Go Fund Me page. 

“Chris and his family have suffered a house fire this Thanksgiving morning. A fire started in their home which resulted in a total loss of their belongings. He and his four children were rushed to the hospital. His children have been monitored for smoke inhalation and doctors say they are going to be okay. Chris suffered 3rd degree burns to his face and chest while getting everyone to safety and attempting to put out the fire. He has been transported to Nashville and is currently intubated and ventilated. They estimate over 50% of his body has been burned or damaged. They plan to start grafting soon and say he will be intubated for at least another week.

He and his family had just settled into their new home only a few days prior to the fire. Chris had worked for months to get everything settled and his family moved in to their home.

Donations are also accepted at Sidelines Bar & Grill at 2239 Jacksboro Pike, Lafollette.” 

https://gofund.me/89a07619

One comment

  1. Sheila Stevens
    November 27, 2023 at 7:19 pm

    I am so sorry for the loss , if I can help with his children I am more then willing to help with any thing , I will try to roundup closes and there needs .

    Reply

