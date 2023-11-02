Engraved Bricks Will Support New Chamber of Commerce Building

The Anderson County Chamber Foundation invites the community to help pave the way to the

future with laser engraved bricks that will be featured in a walkway and plaza at its new

headquarters and community building.

The Foundation is leading the $1 million “Building a Better Future” drive to build the new

7,700-square-foot headquarters for the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. The building

will offer state-of-the-art training and meeting facilities for Chamber members and community

organizations.

The laser engraved bricks will be located near the entrance to the new Chamber building at the

corner of North Main and North Hicks streets in Clinton. The bricks may display individual

names, be placed to honor or to remember someone, or feature a company name or logo. Bricks

may also display a favorite saying or quotation.

Purchasing a brick will support the Chamber’s future and move the campaign to raise funds for

the new building closer to its goal.

“Those who purchase a laser engraved brick will be a visible part of our future and leave a

lasting legacy of support for the Anderson County Chamber,” said Trey McAdams, Chamber

Foundation Chairman. He explained that laser engraving is a permanent process, with crisp detail

that will last the life of the brick surface.

“Placing a brick here means that your name or your company’s name will be permanently

engraved in downtown Clinton,” McAdams said.

The admiral red bricks are available in two sizes, 4-by-8 inches for $125 and 8-by-8 inches for

$300. The 8-by-8-inch brick with a logo is available for $500. An option is to combine four 8-

by-8 bricks that can include a logo and text. A mini replica of the small brick may be ordered for

$25 and of the larger brick for $35.

To purchase a brick, go to the web site www.fundraisingbrick.com/accoc/ or make an

appointment at the Chamber office, 865-457-2559, to complete an order form.

The new building will be just blocks from the Chamber’s current location at 245 North Main St.,

Clinton. Its state-of-the-art facilities and technology will include a diversified room for Chamber

board meetings and coffees, as well as for meetings, videoconferencing and training by

community organizations and Chamber members.

To learn more about the Anderson County Chamber Foundation, the new building and the fund

drive, visit the Foundation website at acccfoundation.org. The Chamber Foundation welcomes

contributions from Chamber members, corporations, businesses and individuals to support the

new multi-purpose building. For information about the Anderson County Chamber of

Commerce, see the Chamber’s website at www.andersoncountychamber.org.