Elizabeth Wallace, a remarkable woman whose life spanned nearly a century of dedication, love, and service, passed away on November 14th, 2023, at the age of 98. Born on June 29th, 1925, Elizabeth’s journey was one of profound impact and enduring legacy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Wallace, and son, Brian Wallace. Elizabeth’s memory will be treasured by her son Bob Wallace, daughter Jan Shields, grandchildren Patrick Baker (Hollie), Robert Baker, Charlie Shields (Angela), Sarah Perez-Shields (Felix), and Katie Barteaux (Jonathan), and great-grandchildren Aurora, Charlotte, Evie, and Kiara.

Elizabeth played a significant role in history as a control operator in Oak Ridge, TN, contributing to the Manhattan Project during World War II. Her professional path also led her to be a dedicated bookkeeper for her husband’s accounting business.

Her commitment to her community was evident through her active membership and role as financial secretary at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Elizabeth also enriched the lives of many as a member of the Professional Business Women’s Association and the Timely Topics Club.

Elizabeth’s creative spirit shone through her hobbies in interior decorating and floral design, bringing beauty and joy to those around her.

A service to honor and remember Elizabeth will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN, on November 22, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. followed by a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Her legacy, woven through her family, career, and community service, will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

The family would also like to thank the exceptional care provided by the nursing and hospice staff at The Waters of Clinton.

