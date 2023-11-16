Dragons beat Oak Ridge When it Counts.

The Clinton Dragons and the Oak Ridge Wildcats faced off in a football game on November 10, 2023. The Dragons won the game with a score of 24-21 1The game was part of the “2023 Tennessee High School Football Playoff Brackets: TSSAA – Division I Class 5A” tournament 2.

Oak Ridge High School Wildcats, who are the District 3 champions, had an impressive season this year 1They had a 9-2 record overall and a 4-0 record in the league 2The Wildcats’ quarterback, Blaine Stansberry, led the team with 222.1 passing yards per game 2The team’s top rusher was De’Jauvis Dozier, who averaged 144.6 rushing yards per game 2.

The Clinton Dragons had a 5-6 record overall and a 2-2 record in the league 2The team’s top rusher was Jawan Goins, who averaged 53.1 rushing yards per game 2The Dragons’ quarterback, Joshuah Keith, led the team with 199.2 passing yards per game 2. maxprep,com

