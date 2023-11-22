Donald Rhea McGhee, 79. May 7, 1944 – November 20th, 2023. Left this earth early Monday morning after a fierce and unforgiving battle with lung cancer. He is proceeded in death by his father Duncan McGhee, his mother Hazel McGhee, his sisters Joyce (spouse Larry), Nartella, and Brenda, his brothers Bob and Lavon, and his beloved son Duncan Mac McGhee. Though cancer brought his death upon us, it is not this illness that will define him. Rather, it is his strength, fortitude and unwavering love for those he cared for that will be remembered. Enlisting young, he served his country as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne during Vietnam.

From there, he went on to serve his hometown as a paramedic. Eventually, his desire to travel took over and he successfully owned and operated a small-scale trucking company that would take him coast to coast. Having visited all of the lower 48, British Columbia, Quebec, and various parts of Mexico, his knowledge was something that could only be gained through life experiences. Willing to walk to the ends of the Earth for those he loved. A husband, father, brother, son, and friend. His stories will continue to be told and shared amongst those who knew him best. Gone but not forgotten. Forever in our hearts. We will be missing you. Until we meet again, all our love. Don is survived by his loving wife Brigitte McGhee, his son’s Donnie McGhee (Vicky spouse), Jeff Hart (Nick spouse), Brian Hart, Ian McGhee (Calei spouse), his daughter’s Kim Hill (Jerry spouse), Nicolette Breeden, and Melanie Fall (Bouya spouse). Many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends Ed and Cheryl Mayes and numerous loved extended family members.

Graveside Service: 11:00AM, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Harness- McGhee-Cemetery in Caryville,

Related