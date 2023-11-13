The managing contractor of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National

Laboratory, has received a gold medallion award from the Department of

Labor’s Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military

Veterans, or HIRE Vets, program. The HIRE Vets medallion award is the only

federal award that recognizes exemplary efforts in veteran employment,

including recruiting, employing and retaining military veterans. Large employers

recognized with gold medallions must have at least 7% of new hires who are

veterans and maintain a 75% retention rate for 12 months.

