Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has received a gold medallion award.

The managing contractor of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National
Laboratory, has received a gold medallion award from the Department of
Labor’s Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military
Veterans, or HIRE Vets, program. The HIRE Vets medallion award is the only
federal award that recognizes exemplary efforts in veteran employment,
including recruiting, employing and retaining military veterans. Large employers
recognized with gold medallions must have at least 7% of new hires who are
veterans and maintain a 75% retention rate for 12 months.

