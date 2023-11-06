County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. Nov. 11th;

Anderson County 16th Annual Veterans Day Parade to Follow

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Daniel Forrester Law Office.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans. November’s Breakfast will be held in the gymnasium of the Community Center to accommodate a larger crowd. Anderson County’s 16th Annual Veterans Day Parade will follow the breakfast, and begins at 10:00 a.m.

In addition to the breakfast, Walgreen’s will be on hand to offer free flu shots for attendees.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

The December 9th breakfast is sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Rep. John Ragan, and Rep. Ed Butler; January 13, 2024 is sponsored by Chancellor Jamie Brooks; and February 10, 2024 is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.