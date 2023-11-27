Historic Downtown Clinton is excited to present The Ooten Law Clinton Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 6:00pm. Line up early to get the best seat in the house and enjoy Christmas music on Main St. starting at 5:00pm from C-Town Music. Food Trucks will also be on hand early this year.

New this year, a special lighting projection will light up the courthouse right at 6:00 thanks to the Speek Family. This will be a 1-minute animation, turning the courthouse into candy canes, Christmas wreaths and more. Immediately following, Dream Dance will do a Rockette inspired dance and then we will cut the ribbon and open the parade. The weather forecast says there is guaranteed snow as there will be snow machines lined up throughout the parade route thanks to Apple Blossom Café and Catering. We also have a record number of floats participating this year as well as antique cars, performances and more!

Join us as downtown is transformed into Christmas in Toyland. If you can’t make it, tune into BBB TV for parade commentary with locals Joey Smith, Jessica Bray and Lisa Smith.

The parade is made extra special this year because of our generous donors: The Ooten Law Firm, East TN Orthodontics, Vol Hearing, Apple Blossom Café & Catering, Trey McAdams State Farm Insurance, Hoskins Drug Store, Hoskins in the Flat, Evans Candy Co., Joy in the Dawn, and Michael Bowers Farm Bureau.