The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is selling patches to raise money for
children’s Christmas gifts. Police hope the Grinch patches at ten dollars each
will be a big hit. School resource officers help determine children and families
in need around the holidays. The officers use the money raised to take the kids
on shopping sprees and give families gift cards to use for groceries before
Christmas. Money collected will be used for the shopping sprees on December
9th
Children’s Shopping Spree
