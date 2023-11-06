A bus driver in Oak Ridge was arrested and dismissed from the school system
after getting aggressive with students, according to an email sent to parents and
administration from Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers. The driver became
aggressive, causing students to worry about their safety, and police stopped the
bus on Thursday. From there, parents were told to pick up their children. The
driver, 73-year-old Matthew T. Bak, was arrested Friday and charged with
aggravated assault
Bus driver in Oak Ridge was arrested
A bus driver in Oak Ridge was arrested and dismissed from the school system