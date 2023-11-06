A bus driver in Oak Ridge was arrested and dismissed from the school system

after getting aggressive with students, according to an email sent to parents and

administration from Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers. The driver became

aggressive, causing students to worry about their safety, and police stopped the

bus on Thursday. From there, parents were told to pick up their children. The

driver, 73-year-old Matthew T. Bak, was arrested Friday and charged with

aggravated assault

