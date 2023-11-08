Blanca ‘Eva’ York Goans, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 3, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fidencio and Conception (Diaz) Parraz, Sr.; brother, Fidencio Parraz, Jr.; sister, Elida Parraz;, Stepdaughter, Veronica Goans; and granddaughter, Lily Goans.

Blanca is survived by her husband, Wendell Goans; daughter, Elisa Wilson (Tommy) grandchildren, Isabella, Brendan, & Jaxon; son, John York Jr. (Jamie) granddaughters, Adia, Shae, Kiri; son, Jacob York (Tiffany) grandchildren, Landon & Alexa; stepson, Wesley Goans (Mallie) grandchildren, Jessica Newman, Mason Newman, & Lincoln Goans; grandchildren (children of Veronica Goans) Trenton Goans, Kinsley Goans, & Mikaela Goans; brothers. David Parraz, Mike Parraz, and Ruben Parraz; sisters, Elena Parraz, Olga Viertlbeck, Delia Ethridge, Linda Johnson, and Stella Ruiz; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN.