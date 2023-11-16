Approved

Jim Miller Local News

Approval of the sale of the Life Development Center land in Oak Ridge to the
city of Oak Ridge is on the agenda for the Anderson County Board of Education’s
Thursday meeting. The board will meet at 6 p.m. today at 101 S. Main St. in
Clinton. Schools Superintendent Tim Parrott told the Board of Education at its
Monday (Nov. 6) workshop that Oak Ridge had agreed to a possible deal, and
county Law Director Jay Yeager was preparing documents. The land is 12.06
acres on Old Edgemoor Road. Oak Ridge agreed to pay $350,000, which is lower
than the Board of Education’s previously approved price of $375,000. The city
plans to incorporate the land into the neighboring Haw Ridge Park.

