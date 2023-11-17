Anderson County EMS graduates 11 in first Advanced EMT course

CLINTON – Anderson County Emergency Medical Services graduated participants in its first Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) course earlier this week.

Class hours and lab work total 240 hours. Clinicals are another 108 hours that the students had to put in just for the class, according to Anderson County EMS Director Nathan Sweet.

“That doesn’t take into account the hours spent studying and reading outside the class … and whatever other kinds of conversations they might have had,” Sweet said during introductory remarks at Tuesday night’s graduation event at EMS Headquarters.

Anderson County EMS has conducted the basic emergency medical technician course for the last two years, a total of four classes.

“We started with eleven, and we ended with eleven,” Sweet said of the students who participated and graduated from the advanced class.

The first class included selected current EMTs who work for Clinton Fire Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County EMS.

“We did make it selective in the first class because we believe the people are interested and dedicated to growth and to development, and to serving community. And, I wanted our first class to be laden with people that were going to put that time in,” Sweet said.

Both Sweet and Bobbi Jo Henderson, Anderson County EMS deputy director of education, said they wanted to thank the Clinton and Oak Ridge Fire Departments, the families of each student, and the EMS clinicians that provided instruction on the ambulances, as well as Anderson County officials for their support to make the program a success.

“All the support to our students and their families, from the departments and supervisors, and government officials, it all makes a big difference in helping us provide Anderson County citizens and visitors with a higher level of pre-hospital care,” Henderson said.

Graduates of the AEMT course who were recognized Tuesday night included: seven employees from Anderson County EMS, one from Clinton Fire Department, and three from Oak Ridge Fire Department.

While the lengthy coursework and practical testing is behind them, the graduates must each now complete the written exam for National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, then they can secure their state licenses as advanced EMTs.

Commander Patrick Donnelly was lead instructor for this course. Other instructors included: Field Training Officers Aaron Bell, Damian Shadler, and Kyle Sprague; Assistant EMS Director Scott Thomas; Henderson; Training Officer Rebecca Pace; Commander Carrissa Keathley; Anderson County Emergency Management Agency Director Brice Kidwell; Critical Care Paramedic Chris Ramirez; Oak Ridge Fire Department Critical Care Paramedic Charlie Elliott; and Angie Bowen from Jefferson County EMS.