The expansion of Axle Logistics is bringing over six-hundred-fifty new jobs to

Knox County. WATE reports the over 37-million-dollar expansion will create the

jobs over the next five years. The company plans to build an 85-thousandsquare-foot facility next to its operations building. Axle Logistics provides

transportation services across North America. The company is based in

Knoxville with one other location in Chattanooga.

